sp 500 weekly outlook 02 nov to 06 nov risk of further pull back towards 20462018 support before ups
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to surge higher as expected […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to surge higher as expected […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to surge higher as expected and printed a high of 2100 in the Asian session on 30 October 2015.
Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 2046
Pivot (key support): 2018
Resistance: 2128/2138
Next support: 1992
The Index is now undergoing a pull-back in price action towards the 2046 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 2018 weekly pivotal support. Thereafter, the Index is likely to resume its medium-term upside movement to target the next resistance at 2128/2138.
On the other hand, a break below the 2018 weekly pivotal may see a deeper slide to test the lower limit of pull-back support for the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 1992.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.