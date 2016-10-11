sp 500 short term technical outlook potential bullish breakout from minor range configuration 183385

Tues, 11 October 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2016 6:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tues, 11 October 2016

sp500-1-hour_11-oct-2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to stage a rally of 0.5% and printed a high of 2170 (right at the upper boundary of the minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration in place since 10 October 2016 minor swing high) before it retraced close to a third of its gains at the end of yesterday’s U.S. session.

Key U.S. economic data releases/events for today

  • Labour Market Conditions Index (Sep) @1400 GMT
  • Alcoa (AA) Q3 2016 earnings announcement @1330 GMT – kick-starts the Q3 earnings reporting session

Key elements

  • In today’s mid- European session, the Index has continued to inch lower and it is now resting just above a support of 2155 which is defined by yesterday’s 10 October minor swing low and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from last Friday, 07 October low of 2144 to yesterday’s high of 2170.
  • The lower boundary of the minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration (depicted in dotted pink) now stands at 2149.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, last Friday’s 07 October low of 2170 may be the end of the minor “symmetrical triangle” range configuration and the Index is likely to shape an imminent potential bullish breakout after the third retest seen yesterday at the upper boundary of the “symmetrical triangle”.
  • Momentum studies remain positive as the hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests a potential upturn in price action of the Index at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2155

Pivot (key support): 2149

Resistances: 2174 & 2180

Next support: 2135 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is likely to see a potential bullish breakout from its 2 weeks plus of range consolidation to open up scope for an up move to target the next resistances at 2174 and 2180 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break below the 2149 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario for another round of choppy decline to test the 2135 medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.