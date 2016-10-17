sp 500 short term technical outlook final potential push down to test 21102100 1834482016
Mon, 17 Oct 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has indeed shaped […]
Mon, 17 Oct 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has indeed shaped […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has indeed shaped a short-term push up in last Friday’s U.S. session (14 October) after oversold conditions seen in short-term momentum indicators on last Thursday (13 October).
Interestingly, last Friday’s rally stopped right below the 2150 medium-term potential upside trigger which we have highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published on last Friday, 14 October (click here for a recap).
Pivot (key resistance): 2135
Support: 2110/2100 (medium-term pivot)
Next resistance: 2150 (medium-term upside trigger)
Short-term technical elements are bearish. Thus, as long as the 2135 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a final potential push towards 2110 with a maximum limit set at 2100 before a recovery materialises.
However, a clearance above 2135 is likely to invalidate the preferred “last push down” scenario for a push up to retest the 2150 resistance in the first step.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.