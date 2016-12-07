sp 500 pull back before new potential rise 1839612016

Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 07 Dec 2016) (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday As per highlighted in our previous short-term update dated on 02 […]


Financial Analyst
December 7, 2016 6:34 PM
Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 07 Dec 2016)

sp500-1-hour_07-dec-2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

As per highlighted in our previous short-term update dated on 02 December 2016, we expect the pull-back seen in the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) to end at or near the 2178 support level before the start of another upleg (click here for a recap).

Indeed, the Index has moved within our expectation and  continued to push higher. In addition, it almost hit its current all-time high of 2214 (printed a high of 2213 in yesterday’s U.S. session).

Key elements

  • The current up move from the 2179 low of 05 December 2016 has appeared to be losing upside momentum. The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action.
  • From the 2179 low of 05 December 2016, the Index has started to evolve in a short-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 2200.
  • The aforementioned bullish ascending channel support of 2200 also confluences with the minor swing low area 06 December 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from the 2179 low.
  • The upper boundary of the ascending channel stands at 2230 which confluences with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 2179 low of 05 December 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2200

Pivot (key support): 2195 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 2179 low & congestion)

Resistances: 2230 & 2245

Next support: 2178 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The bullish trend in place since the 2179 low of 05 December 2016 remains intact but the Index may see a pull-back first at this juncture towards 2200 with a maximum limit set at the 2195 short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 2230.

On the other hand, a break below 2195 is likely to put the bulls on hold again to see a further slide to retest the 2178 medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

