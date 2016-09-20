sp 500 potential push up towards key short term resistance at 2164 1831022016

Daily Outlook, Tues 20 September 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 20, 2016 5:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Tues 20 September 2016

sp500-1-hour_20-sep-2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has traded sideways after a dip close to our predefined intermediate support of 2130 (printed a low of 2135). Please click on this link for a recap on our latest weekly technical/outlook published yesterday, 19 September.

We continue to expect the Index to evolve within a range bound fashion today with slight upside bias as market participants await for the outcome of two major key risk events tomorrow (latest monetary policies from the Bank of Japan & Fed).

Today key U.S. economic data releases/events as follow:

  • Housing Starts for Aug @1230GMT (1.194M m/m consensus)

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to evolve within a minor impending bullish “Double Bottom” formation in place since the “climatic swing low” of 2108 printed on 12 September 2016 with an ascending trendline now acting as a support at 2130
  • The neckline resistance of the aforementioned bullish “Double Bottom” stands at 2164 which also confluences with the pull-back resistance of the former minor swing lows area of 03 August/01 September 2016.
  •  The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and shows potential for further downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that price action of the Index may see a minor pull-back at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2136

Pivot (key support): 2130

Resistances: 2164, 2194 & 2205

Next support: 2110/100 (medium-term pivotal support)

Conclusion

The Index may see a dip first towards the near-term support at 2136 with a maximum limit set at the 2130 daily short-term pivotal support before a potential push up for a test on the 2164 neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” Only a break above 2164 is likely to trigger a further potential rally to target the next resistance zone of 2194/2205 (exit potential of the “Double Bottom” & 1.618 Fibonacci projection).

However, failure to hold above the 2130 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a further slide towards the key medium-term pivotal support of 2110/100.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.