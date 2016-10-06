sp 500 potential choppy upward movement to retest all time high at 2194 1833182016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to trade in a choppy fashion since the start of week holding above the 2135 medium-term pivotal support as market participants digest a slew of economic data releases and Fed talk ahead of this Friday, 07 October key nonfarm payrolls data release for September.
There are more uptick in the most recent economic data releases. The ISM Manufacturing PMI for September has managed to beat expectations (51.5 versus 50.30) together with the services sector where the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for September came in at 57.1 versus a consensus of 53.0.
On the negative side, the ADP employment data (a prelude to the nonfarm payrolls) for September came in below expectation as it saw an increase of 154K versus a consensus of 166K.
Pivot (key support): 2150/48
Resistances: 2174, 2194 & 2205
Next support: 2135 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias in a choppy upward environment. As long as the 2150/48 short-term pivotal support holds and a break above 2174, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to retest the current all-time high of 2194 and even 2205 next.
However, a break below 2150/48 may negate the preferred bullish tone for a slide to test the 2135 medium-term pivotal support.
