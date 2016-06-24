sp 500 potential capitulation above 20051995 1818532016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has tested the 2110/21 medium-term pivotal resistance


June 24, 2016
What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has tested the 2110/21 medium-term pivotal resistance and plummeted towards the medium-term downside target/support at 2036  (printed a low of 2007 in today’s Asian session) as highlighted in our earlier weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday (click here to recap).

The carnage seen across all major stock indices futures in this morning Asian session has appeared to be less severe for the S&P 500 futures as it only tumbled by 5.6% from today’s early Asian session high versus DAX (-12.4%), FTSE 100 (-11.3%) and Nikkei (-10.9%). Thus, it will be imperative to monitor the movement of the leader, S&P 500 in the next few weeks that can drive a potential recovery for global equities.

Key elements

  • Today’s Asian low of 2007 is just right above the 2005/19951 significant medium-term support which is defined by a confluence of elements (the former swing highs of 27 August  & 17 September 2015 that has been tested thrice and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 11 February 2016 high to this morning Asian session high of 2127) (see daily chart).
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now back at its support and coming close to its oversold level which indicates limited downside potential in terms of price momentum at this juncture.
  • The short-term resistance to watch will be at 2052 (former minor swing low of 16 June 2016) and 2083 (also close to the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 09 June 2016 to current intraday low of 2007) (see 1 hour chart).
  • In terms of implied volatility, the VIX futures (traded outside U.S. session over at Globex) has now reached its “Fear Zone” of 26.40/28.50 where the S&P 500 has managed to shape a recovery in past occasions from supports since the late May 2012 low. This observation represents a potential capitulation on the S&P 500 (see last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2025

Pivot (key support): 2005/1995

Resistances: 2052, 2083 & 2100/105

Next support: 1947/30

Conclusion

The decline seen in today’s Asian session may be a capitulation where a significant recovery can take place. As long as the 2005/1995 pivotal support holds and a break above 2052, the Index may see a further push up to target the next short-term resistance at 2083 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2005/19950pivotal support is likely to unleash another round of slide to test the next support at 1947/30 (neckline support of “Double Bottom” breakout & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to this morning Asian session high of 2127)

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

