sp 500 maintain bullish bias and tolerate excess to 2172 1826142016

Daily Outlook, Thursday 11 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]


August 11, 2016 9:12 PM
Daily Outlook, Thursday 11 August 2016

S&P500 (daily)_11 Aug 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_11 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has breached below the predefined 2177 short-term pivotal support set in yesterday’s daily short-term technical outlook (printed a low of 2172) and invalidated the bullish continuation “Pennant” pattern.

However, it has managed to stage a rebound in today’s (11 August), European session and traded back up above 2177. Therefore, we can consider yesterday’s price movement as a whipsaw.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy

Today key U.S. economic data/releases as follow:

  • Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending Aug 05 @1230GMT (265K consensus)

Key elements

  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains positive above its support and 50% level which suggests that upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The decline to yesterday low of 2172 has stalled a Fibonacci cluster (38.2% retracement of the rally from 03 August 2016 low to 2187 high seen on 09 August 2016 + 1.382 projection from 09 August 2016 high).
  • There is a short-term descending trendline (depicted in dotted pink) in place since 08 August 2016 high now acting as a resistance at 2184 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The significant resistances stand at 2194 and 2200 which are defined by Fibonacci projection clusters

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2177

Pivot (key support): 2172

Resistances: 2184, 2194 & 2200

Next support: 2159/2155 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Tolerate the excess to 2172 and maintain bullish bias. A clear break above 2184 is likely to add impetus for a potential rally to target the next resistance at 2194 and even 2200 next.

However, a break below the 2172 (excess) short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred short-term direct rise scenario for a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 2159/55

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Economic Calendar

