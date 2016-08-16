sp 500 further potential upside above 218480 support 1826862016

Daily Outlook, Tuesday 16 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 16, 2016 8:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Tuesday 16 August 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_16 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to rally within our expectation and recorded another all-time high daily close at 2090. It has also hit our short-term target/resistance at 2194 as per defined in our previous daily technical outlook/strategy published last Friday, 12 August 2016 (click here for a recap).

Today key U.S. economic data/releases as follow:

  • Housing Starts (m/m) for Jul @1230 GMT (1.180M consensus)
  • Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for Jul @1230GMT (0.2% m/m & 2.3% y/y consensus)
  • Industrial Production for Jul @1315GMT (0.3% m/m consensus)
  • Capacity Utilization for Jul @1315GMT (75.6% consensus)

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to evolve within a short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 03 August 2016 low (the mini “bear trap’) with the current price action that is now testing its lower boundary at 2184 and also the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going rally from 03 August 2016 low to yesterday’s high. Below 2184 lies another support at 2180 which is defined by the lower limit of a minor congestion zone (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next significant short-term resistance stands at 2200 which is defined by a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The upper boundary of the earlier mentioned bullish ascending stands at 2209/2212 which is also a Fibonacci cluster.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current rally from 11 August 2016 low of 2172 is likely undergoing the final wave 5 of a minor degree to complete the higher intermediate degree bullish impulsive wave 5/ in place since 03 August 2016 low with a potential end target set at 2258/68. These observations suggest that a deeper correction is unlikely to occur at this juncture. Please click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its oversold region and continues to inch upwards towards its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that upside momentum of price action has started to resurface at least in the short-term after a minor pull-back from yesterday high that has occurred in today’s European session.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2184

Pivot (key support): 2180

Resistances: 2200 & 2209/2212

Next support: 2159/55

Conclusion

Maintain bullish stance to see a potential new record high. As long as the 2180 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistance sat 2200 and even 2209/2212 in the first step.

However, a break below the 2180 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to open up scope for a deeper pull-back/consolidation towards this week’s medium-term pivotal support zone of 2159/55.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.