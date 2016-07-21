sp 500 further potential upside above 2158 support 1822472016

Daily Outlook, Thurs 21 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 21, 2016 8:32 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Thurs 21 July 2016

S&P500 (daily)_21 Jul 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_21 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push up as expected a printed a new intraday all-time high at 2175 in yesterday’s U.S. session before it traded sideways.

Yesterday’s rally in price action has been reinforced better than expectation Q2 earnings announcements from key companies such as Morgan Stanley (0.75 EPS versus 0.59 consensus), Qualcomm (1.16 EPS versus 0.97 consensus).

The market now waits for the key event of the week, ECB’s monetary policy announcement which is out later at 1145GMT

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Today’s key U.S. economic data releases/events as follow:

  • Initial Jobless Claims for week ending 15 July @1230GMT (265K)
  • Continuing Jobless Claims for week ending 08 July @1230GMT (2.145M consensus)
  • Existing Home Sales for June (m/m) @1400 GMT (5.48M consensus)
  • Conference Board Leading Indicator for Jun (m/m) @1400GMT (0.2% consensus)
  • General Motors Q2 earnings (1.51 EPS consensus)
  • Starbucks Q2 earnings (0.49 EPS consensus) – after the close

Key elements

  • The new short-term key support now rests at 2158 which is defined by the minor swing low areas of 16 July/19 July 2016 and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 July 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 2175.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped back to the oversold region which highlights the potential end of yesterday’s minor sideways consolidation and the Index may now resume its ascend at this juncture.
  • The key short-term resistances remains at 2194 follow by 2222 which are defined by Fibonacci projection clusters.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2158

Resistances: 2194 & 2222

Next support: 2120 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 2158 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another potential upleg to target the next resistances at 2194 and 2222.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2158 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish scenario to see a deeper pull-back to test the current medium-term pivotal support at 2120.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.