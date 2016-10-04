sp 500 eyeing a potential new all time high 1832922016
Daily Outlook, Tues 04 Oct 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Yesterday, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
Daily Outlook, Tues 04 Oct 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Yesterday, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) […]
Yesterday, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has shaped a pull-back from last Friday, 30 September 2016 high of 2175 to print a low of 2153 before it staged a minor rebound to end the U.S. session at 2161.
Interestingly, yesterday’s pull-back in price action has managed to stall again right an ascending trending that has been providing support since the 12 September 2016 medium-term swing low of 2108. From a technical analysis perspective, we are maintaining our bullish bias on the S&P 500 and expect it to shape a potential new record high soon as global risk aversion behaviour eases. Please click on this link to review our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, 03 October.
Over at the fundamental front, U.S. manufacturing sector has managed to show a revival of growth after a lacklustre August. The ISM manufacturing PMI data for September recorded a figure of 51.5 above August reading of 49.4 (below 50 indicates contraction). In addition, it also managed to beat market expectations of 50.3.
Pivot (key support): 2154
Resistances: 2174, 2194 & 2205
Next support: 2135 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias as long as the 2154 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to retest the current all-time high at 2194 and even 2205 next in the first step.
However, a break below 2154 is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone for a slide to test the 2135 medium-term pivotal support.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.