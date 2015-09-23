sp 500 daily outlook wed 23 sep potential final push down below 1953 resistance 1383352015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 1947 weekly pivotal support and our initial push up scenario to at least test the 1996 upside trigger level is being put on hold.
The on-going decline of 4.8% from the “fateful” day on 18 September 2015 (Singapore time) where U.S. central bank, Fed has decided to stand pat on its overnight Fed Funds policy interest rate at 0.25% has appeared to be “horrendous”. However from a technical analysis perspective, it is still evolving within a range of 86 points since 28 August 2015 high of 1996.
Pivot (key resistance): 1953
Support: 1922 & 1910
Next resistance: 1979
As long as the 1953 daily pivotal resistance holds, the Index may see a potential final down leg to target 1922 before the sideways range support at 1910.
On the other hand, a break above the 1953 pivotal resistance is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a further push up towards the next resistance at 1979.
