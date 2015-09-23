(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below the 1947 weekly pivotal support and our initial push up scenario to at least test the 1996 upside trigger level is being put on hold.

The on-going decline of 4.8% from the “fateful” day on 18 September 2015 (Singapore time) where U.S. central bank, Fed has decided to stand pat on its overnight Fed Funds policy interest rate at 0.25% has appeared to be “horrendous”. However from a technical analysis perspective, it is still evolving within a range of 86 points since 28 August 2015 high of 1996.

Key elements

The Index is now evolving within a sideways range with upper (resistance) limit at 1996 and lower (support) limit at 1910.

The Index has broken below a former trendline support linking the lows of 02 and 05 September 2015 now turns pull-back resistance (in dotted red) at 1953

The pull-back resistance at 1953 also confluences with the trendline resistance joining the highs since 18 September 2015 @2am and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 21 September 2015 high @10pm to the current low of 23 September 2015.

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 1953

Support: 1922 & 1910

Next resistance: 1979

Conclusion

As long as the 1953 daily pivotal resistance holds, the Index may see a potential final down leg to target 1922 before the sideways range support at 1910.

On the other hand, a break above the 1953 pivotal resistance is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a further push up towards the next resistance at 1979.

