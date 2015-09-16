sp 500 daily outlook wed 16 sep coming close to range top at 1994 1315042015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to push higher from the lower limit (support) of its range configuration and almost high the expected target at 1994 (printed a high of 1983).
Resistance: 1994 & 2040/2050
Next support: 1946/1938 & 1910
Technical elements suggest range trading between 1994 and 1946/1938 unless the Index has a breakout above its 1994 range top (resistance) to trigger a rally to target the next resistance at 2040/2050.
On the other hand, a break below the lower limit of the range at 1946/1938 is likely to see a slide to test the 1910 support (the swing lows of 02 September 2015 @3am & 05 September 2015 @2am).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.