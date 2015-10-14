sp 500 daily outlook wed 14 oct still holding above 1992 weekly pivotal support 1571342015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) had a volatile session yesterday where it pushed […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) had a volatile session yesterday where it pushed […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) had a volatile session yesterday where it pushed higher in the first half of the U.S. session to print a high of 2023 (closed to last Friday, 09 October 2015 high of 2022 before the Index went into range trading environment of 14 points) and collapsed into the close to record a low of 1999.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 1992 (weekly pivot)
Resistance: 2040/2050
Next support: 1958/1950
Technical elements are still positive and as long as the 1992 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a recovery to target the 2040/2050 significant resistance zone.
On the flipside, a crack below the 1992 key pivotal support may invalidate the recovery scenario to see a deeper slide to test the next support at 1958/1950
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.