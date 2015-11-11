sp 500 daily outlook wed 11 nov another round of potential decline looms below 20852093 resistance 1
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken below its short-term support at 2083 which was last Friday, 06 November 2015 low and the lower boundary of the “Expanding Triangle” configuration.
This “latest piece” of price action has reduced greatly the odds of the “desired” final push up scenario to target the key medium-term resistance at 2138 (printed a high of 2116 on 04 November 2015, a difference of 1.03% away from 2138).
Intermediate resistance: 2085
Pivot (key resistance): 2093
Support: 2058
Next resistance: 2116
As long as the 2093 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another round of potential decline to target the 2058 support (first expected downside target as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).
On the other hand, a clearance above the 2093 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to retest the recent swing high at 2116.
