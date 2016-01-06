(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has inched lower but managed to hold above the key 1994 medium-term support as the market continued to churn within a sideways environment.

Key elements

In today’s European session, the Index has tried another attempt to test the key medium-term support at 1994.

Interestingly, the hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator is still holding above its supports and traced out a bullish divergence signal. These observations suggest the strength of the current downside momentum has started to abate.

Graphically, the Index has traced out a short-term impending bullish “Double Bottom” chart configuration which suggests a potential bullish reversal is round the corner after two days of decline.

The intermediate resistance now stands at 2023 which is the minor swing high formed yesterday, 05 January 2015.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1994 (medium-term)

Resistance: 2023 & 2046

Next support: 1960

Conclusion

As long as the 1994 key medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to retest the minor swing high at 2023 in the first instance. Only a break above 2023 may trigger a further upside movement towards the next resistance at 2046 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the downmove from 30 December 2015 to 5 January 2016 low of 1989).

However, failure to hold above the key 1994 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the push up scenario for a further plunge towards the next support at 1960.

