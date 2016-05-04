(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push down lower from the predefined 2083 short-term pivotal resistance to hit a low of 2054 in yesterday’s early U.S. session before it traded sideways.

Current price action is now approaching our expected short-term downside target at 2044/36.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to be undergoing a potential final downleg, wave v to complete a five wave impulsive bearish cycle/structure of a minor degree, labelled as a. The potential end target of wave v of a rests at the 2044/2036 zone which is defined as a Fibonacci cluster (23.6% projection retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high of 2111 + 1.618 projection of the down move distance from 21 April 2016 high to 25 April 2016 low + 0.618/0.764 projection of the down move distance from 21 April 2016 high to 29 April 2016 low) before a potential corrective rebound, wave b materialises.

zone which is defined as a Fibonacci cluster (23.6% projection retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high of 2111 + 1.618 projection of the down move distance from 21 April 2016 high to 25 April 2016 low + 0.618/0.764 projection of the down move distance from 21 April 2016 high to 29 April 2016 low) before a potential corrective rebound, wave b materialises. The abovementioned 2044/2036 target derived from fractal analysis also confluences with the graphical swing low areas of 8/12 April 2016 at 2036 (see daily chart).

The significant short-term resistance now stands at 2070 which is today’s current minor swing high and the steeper short-term descending trendline from 28 April 2016 high of 2099.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme oversold level which indicates limited downside pressure at this juncture as downside momentum is being overstretched. These observations reinforce our preference of a potential mean reversion rally at the 2044/36 support zone.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2044

Pivot (key support): 2036

Resistance: 2070

Next support: 2005/1995

Conclusion

Since our last short-term update, the Index has continued to inch lower and it is now coming close to the expected short-term downside target (support zone) of 2036/2044.

As long as the daily short-term pivotal support at 2036 is not broken, the Index is likely to shape a potential mean reversion (snap-back) rally to target the 2070 resistance. However, a break below 2036 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred mean reversion tally to see the continuation of the down move towards the 2005/1995 support (medium-term target defined by the former swing high areas of 28 August/17 September 2015 which has been tested thrice and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the whole up move from 11 February 2016 to 20 April 2016 high of 2111).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.