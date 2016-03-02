sp 500 daily outlook wed 02 mar 2016 getting close to critical 19942003 resistance where a potential

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to shape the expected push […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 2, 2016 1:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_02 Mar 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_02 Mar 2016

SPX vs DAX_02 Mar 2016

SPX vs NKY_02 Mar 2016

SPX vs HSI_02 Mar 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has managed to shape the expected push up from the predefined short-term support at 1920 (also the lower boundary of the bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low) hit the our short-term upside target at 1971/84.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Yesterday push up in price action has led the Index to come close to a significant resistance at 1994 which is our medium-term upside target as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click here for a recap on the derivation of this level).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, yesterday’s bullish price move is the d upleg of an “Ascending Range” triangle configuration that consists typically a set of  five waves structure labelled as (a,b,c,d,e) that started from the 1947 printed on 23 February 2016.  The price action is now at the “Ascending Range” triangle configuration range top which is just right below the significant resistance of 1994 where a potential down leg is likely to occur to complete the wave e of the “Ascending Range” triangle at the range support of 1946/40 before another round of rally kick starts for wave c/.
  • The reason why we adopt this lesser bullish wave count (rather than the impulsive 1,2,3,4,5 sequence) on the SP 500 Index because of its short-term’s underperformance since last week against the majors indices (DAX, Nikkei 225 & Hang Seng). Refer to the attached relative strength charts.
  • There will be a potential excess of 2003 above 1994 which is defined by the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 24 February 2016 low at 1890 to 26 February 2016 high of 1971 projected from yesterday low of 1922.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator and daily RSI oscillator are showing limited upside potential at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 1994

Pivot (key resistance): 2003

Support: 1946/40

Next resistance: 2030

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to the significant resistance at 1994 with short-term technical elements getting “exhausted” on the upside. The Index may see a push up to test the 1994 level with a maximum limit set at the 2003 short-term pivotal resistance for a potential pull-back to target the range support at 1946/40.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 2003 pivotal resistance is likely to open up scope for a further rally towards the next resistance at 2030.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.