January 26, 2016 4:42 PM
S&P500 (1 hour)_26 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has sold off just below the 1915 minor swing high resistance (printed a high of 1911 in the Asian session) in line with a 9.35% decline seen in the WTI oil futures.

Key elements

  • The Index has declined by 2.4% from yesterday high of 1911. This pull-back in price action is in line with our expectation as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy ((click here for details).
  • Current price action is now resting at the pull-back support of the “Expanding Wedge” bullish breakout at 1862 which also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of recent rally from 21 January 2016 low to yesterday’s Asian session high.
  • Right below is the medium-term support at 1851 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 21 January 2016 @3pm and the 61.8% Fibonacci of the rally from 21 January 2016 low to yesterday’s Asian session high.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped and reached its extreme oversold level which suggests a potential rebound at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 1862

Pivot (key support): 1851

Resistance:  1915

Next support: 1820

Conclusion

As long as the on-going decline holds at the 1851 pivotal support, the Index is likely to see a potential rebound to test the 1915 minor swing high of 19 January 2016 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 30 December 2015 high to 20 January 2016 low.

On the other hand, a break below the 1851 pivotal support is likely to put the mean reversion/ “snap-back rally” view on hold to see a slide to retest the 1820 range support (neckline of the impending bearish ‘Double Top”).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

