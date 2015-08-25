What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted again drastically and hit a low of 1835 (down by 14% from the current all-time high of 2138 seen May 2015).

Interestingly, the Index has a daily close above the key long-term support at 1890 (for more details, please click on this link as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

Key elements

Yesterday’s price action has formed a daily “Long-legged” candlestick pattern above 1890 key support which suggests that the bears are getting indecisive to push the Index lower (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has started to inch up from its extreme oversold level which suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced after a period of steep decline seen last week (see daily chart).

The intermediate resistance to watch will be at 1980/2000 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 20 July 2015 high to the current 24 August 2015 low & the former support congestion zone from 16 December 2014 to 02 February 2015 (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests the Index may see a pull-back soon in the price action of the Index (see 1 hour chart)

Key levels

Intermediate support: 1922

Pivot (key support): 1890

Resistance: 1980 & 2000

Next support: 1835

Conclusion

Technical elements are advocating for a further potential push up towards 1980 and even 2000. Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the intermediate support at 1922 with a maximum limit set at the 1890 daily pivotal support.

On the other hand, a break below the 1890 pivotal support is likely to negate the bearish tone for another spike down to retest yesterday’s low at 1835.

