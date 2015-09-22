sp 500 daily outlook tues 22 sep testing the critical range support at 1946 1372982015
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and managed to stage a rebound from […]
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and managed to stage a rebound from […]
Pivot (key support): 1946 (weekly pivot)
Resistance: 1979 & 1996
Next support: 1910
The current sell-down seen in the Index has just tested the critical range support at 1946. As long as 1946 holds, the Index may see a potential recovery towards yesterday’s high at 1979 and even the 1996 upside trigger level.
However, failure to hold above the 1946 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a deeper slide to test the next support at 1910 in the first intstance.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.