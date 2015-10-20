sp 500 daily outlook tues 20 oct potential push up towards 20502060 risk zone 1620652015
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to inch higher from its former short-term […]
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to inch higher from its former short-term […]
Pivot (key support): 2022
Resistance: 2050/2060
Next support: 1992
As long as the 2022 daily (short-term) pivotal support remains intact, the Index is likely to see potential push up towards the key 2050/2060 resistance zone.
However, a break below the 2022 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a pull-back to retest the neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 1992.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.