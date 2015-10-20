(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The U.S. SP 500 Index

The significant medium-term resistance zone remains at 2050/2060 which is defined by 2050/2060 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the former swing lows from 11 March to 05 June 2015, the 200-day Moving Average and upper boundary of a shorter-term ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low

The 2050/2060 resistance also confluences with the 5 th wave target of 1.00 time of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 4 (1991) seen at 15 October 2015 @2am based on the Elliot Wave Principal.

wave target of 1.00 time of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 4 (1991) seen at 15 October 2015 @2am based on the Elliot Wave Principal. The daily (medium-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests limited further potential upside after a current ally of 8.7% seen from the 29 September 2015 low.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator still remains bullish above its support and the 50% neutrality level. This observation suggests there are “some pockets” of short-term upside momentum left a potential push up.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2022

Resistance: 2050/2060

Next support: 1992

Conclusion

As long as the 2022 daily (short-term) pivotal support remains intact, the Index is likely to see potential push up towards the key 2050/2060 resistance zone.

However, a break below the 2022 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a pull-back to retest the neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 1992.

