The U.S. SP 500 Index

The appearance of such “Expanding Wedge” configuration suggests that the downtrend in place since 30 December 2015 is coming to an exhaustion point where a mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action is likely to occur.

The price action is now testing the upper limit (resistance) of the ‘Expanding Wedge” at 1915 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 16 January 2016 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 30 December 2015 high).

The lower limit (support) of the “Expanding Wedge” rests at 1935 which is also the neckline support of the impending “Double Top” bearish configuration (see daily chart).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 1915

Support: 1857 & 1835/20

Next resistance: 1935/54

Conclusion

As long as the 1915 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a potential final push down to retest last Friday, U.S. session low at 1857 and even the 1835/20 support.

However, a clearance above the 1915 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish move for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 1935/54.

