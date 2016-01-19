sp 500 daily outlook tues 19 jan 2016 watch the 1915 resistance for potential final push down 179387

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has appeared to be evolving within an “Expanding Wedge” […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 19, 2016 5:22 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_19 Jan 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_19 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has appeared to be evolving within an “Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since 13 January 2015 high.
  • The appearance of such “Expanding Wedge” configuration suggests that the downtrend in place since 30 December 2015 is coming to an exhaustion point where a mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action is likely to occur.
  • The price action is now testing the upper limit (resistance) of the ‘Expanding Wedge” at 1915 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 16 January 2016 low + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 30 December 2015 high).
  • The lower limit (support) of the “Expanding Wedge” rests at 1935 which is also the neckline support of the impending “Double Top” bearish configuration (see daily chart).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 1915

Support: 1857 & 1835/20

Next resistance: 1935/54

Conclusion

As long as the 1915 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a potential final push down to retest last Friday, U.S. session low at 1857 and even the 1835/20 support.

However, a clearance above the 1915 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish move for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 1935/54.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

