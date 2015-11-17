(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Yesterdays’ steep push up in price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and it is now heading towards the extreme oversold level.

The lower limit (support) of the short-term ascending channel stands at 2040 which also confluences closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 16 November 2015 low to 17 November 2015 high @10am.

The short-term key resistance is at 2070/2073 which is defined by the pull-back/trendline resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 04 November 2015 high to 16 November 2015 low (click here .

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2040

Pivot (key support): 2029

Resistance: 2070/2073

Next support: 2003

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are advocating for a minor pull-back towards 2040 with a maximum limit set at the 2026 daily pivotal support before a new potential rise occurs to target the 2070/2073 resistance.

On the other hand, a break below the 2029 pivotal support may put a halt the on-going recovery process for slide to retest yesterday’s low at 2003.

