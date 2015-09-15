sp 500 daily outlook tues 15 sep potential push up towards range top 1307162015
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to trade within a sideways range configuration […]
Pivot (key support): 1938
Resistance: 1994
Next support: 1910
As long as the 1938 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to test the sideways range top at 1994.
However, a break below 1938 may damage the short-term bullish scenario for a push down to test the next support at 1910
