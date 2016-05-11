sp 500 daily outlook tues 10 may 2016 watch the near term support at 2074 potential downside trigger

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push and stage a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 11, 2016 7:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_11 May 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_11 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to push and stage a test on the current weekly medium-term pivotal resistance at 2080/83 (printed a high of 2085) without have a clear break above it.

Yesterday’s push up in price action has recorded a cumulative gain of 2.4% from last Friday, 06 May 2016 low of 2036 which is the largest rally in terms of magnitude since the on-going decline that started from 21 April 2016 high of 2111. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy. Today, there are no key U.S. economic data release.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s rally has managed to stall a short-term descending trendline from 21 April 2016 high which confluences with the current weekly pivotal resistance of 2080/83. Please click link to recap our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday.
  •  The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has not shaped any bullish divergence and still remains below its resistances. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact (see daily chart).
  • On the short-term, there is an ascending trendline from last Friday low that is acting as a support at 2074 which is also the former minor swing high of 10 May 2016 @4pm.
  • The next short-term support rests at 2054 which is the congested minor swing lows area of 09/10 May 2016 which also coincides closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current push up from last Friday, 06 May 2016 low to yesterday high of 2085.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2080/83

Supports: 2074, 2054 & 2039

Next resistance: 2100

Conclusion

Medium-term bearish trend remains intact as the 2080/83 pivotal resistance has not been broken to the upside. Right now, a break below the short-term support at 2074 is likely to trigger a potential direct drop towards the next support at 2054 in the first step.

Only a clearance above (daily close) 2080/83 should put the bears on hold for a further squeeze up to retest the significant resistance at 2100 (descending trendline from the 17 May 2015 high that has capped the current advance from 11 February 2016 low).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.