sp 500 daily outlook tues 08 mar 2016 approaching 197063 support for potential final upleg 180070201

  (Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier In our earlier short-term daily outlook/strategy posted last Friday, 04 Mar 2016 (please click here for a […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 8, 2016 5:05 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_08 Mar 2016

 

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

In our earlier short-term daily outlook/strategy posted last Friday, 04 Mar 2016 (please click here for a recap), we have highlighted that the rally seen in the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) is coming close to a short-term risk zone of 1994/2003 (excess) where the Index is likely to shape a pull-back/consolidation.

The Index has surpassed the 2003 excess level slightly in the U.S. session on 04 Mar 2016 (printed a high of 2009) after the release of the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for February 2016 and staged the expected pull-back thereafter in yesterday, 07 March 2016 session after an attempt to break above 2009.

Key elements

  • Current price action has continued to inch lower from yesterday U.S. session high of 2006. The lower boundary (support) of the on-going bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration stands at 1970 which is also the former minor swing high area of 26 February 2016.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator still has a bit of room left for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation reinforces a potential dip in price action towards the “Ascending Wedge” support at 1970.
  • Right below the 1970 support will be the 1963 level which is defined by the 23% of the current countertrend rally that started 11 February 2016 to last Friday high of 2009 and the former swing high area of 26 February 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1970/63

Resistance: 2009

Next support: 1922

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggest a further potential dip towards the 1970/63 pivotal support before the Index stages the potential final upleg of the on-going second phase countertrend rally to retest last Friday minor swing high at 2009.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 1970/63 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the last push up scenario to see the start of a deeper decline to target the next support at 1922.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

