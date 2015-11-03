sp 500 daily outlook tues 02 nov potential mini bull trap risk of a pull back below 2106 resistance

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has a strong performance yesterday as it rocketed in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2015 4:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (4 hour)_03 Nov 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_03 Nov 2015
(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has a strong performance yesterday as it rocketed in a steep ascend fashion and surpassed last Friday, 30 Nov 2015 high of 2100.
  • However, certain technical elements are advocating for a potential excess at yesterday high of 2106 where a potential short-term “bull trap” looms. In terms of momentum, the 4 hour RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal with its 1 hour RSI oscillator that has turned down from its extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that the upside momentum of yesterday’s sharp rally has started to abate.
  • From an Elliot Wave Principal perspective coupled with Fibonacci relationships, the Index appears to be undergoing a short-term irregular a, b, c flat correction for the wave 4/ in place since last Friday, 30 November 2015 high. Yesterday’s rally may have completed the wave b that surpassed the high of 30 November 2015, the start of wave a. Thus at the current juncture, the Index is likely to shape the wave c of 4/ which is considered as a down movement.
  • The significant support to watch will be at 2071, yesteday’s minor swing low follow by 2060 which coincides with the lower boundary of the bullish ascending channel (in orange) in place since 29 September 2015 low and the pull-back support that links the former highs of 09 October to 21 October 2015 (in dotted green).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2106

Support: 2093, 2071 & 2060

Next resistance: 2138

Conclusion

As long as the 2106 pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 2093 intermediate support, the Index is likely to shape a pull-back to test the 2071 support with a maximum limit set at 2060.

On the other hand, a break above the 2106 pivotal resistance may invalidate the pull-back scenario for a further squeeze up towards the current all-time high range top at 2138.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.