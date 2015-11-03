sp 500 daily outlook tues 02 nov potential mini bull trap risk of a pull back below 2106 resistance
Pivot (key resistance): 2106
Support: 2093, 2071 & 2060
Next resistance: 2138
As long as the 2106 pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 2093 intermediate support, the Index is likely to shape a pull-back to test the 2071 support with a maximum limit set at 2060.
On the other hand, a break above the 2106 pivotal resistance may invalidate the pull-back scenario for a further squeeze up towards the current all-time high range top at 2138.
