sp 500 daily outlook tues 01 mar 2016 at ascending range support for a potential push up despite yes

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued its descend from last Friday, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 1, 2016 2:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_29 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued its descend from last Friday, 26 February 2016 high of 1971 and recorded a decline of 2.48% to hit a low of 1922.

Key elements

  • Interestingly, the decline from 1971 high printed on 26 February 2016 has managed to stall just above the lower boundary (support) of the bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low at 1920.
  • The Index has remained above this week medium-term pivotal support at 1900 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index has traced out a 3 waves movement rally from the 1890 low printed on 24 February 2016 to a last Friday, 26 February 2016 high of 1971 and the recent decline from the 1971 high to yesterday low of 1922 also traced out a 3 waves movement. The support at 1922/20 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement of the rally from 24 February 2016 low of 1890 to last Friday, 26 February 2016 high of 1971 + 0.764 projection from last Friday, 26 February 2016 high of 1971). Therefore, it is likely that  the Index is undergoing a potential short-term “Ascending Range Triangle” pattern that is typically takes the form of 5 sets of 3 waves movement (a,b,c,d,e). Current price action is likely to form the upleg wave d (another 3 waves movement) towards the top of the “Ascending Range” triangle.
  • Also from a fractal analysis viewpoint, yesterday decline from last Friday, 26 February 2016 high of 1971 to the current low at the 1922/20 support is similar in magnitude with the last decline seen from the 23 Feb 2016 high of 1946 to the low of 1890 printed on 24 February 2016 (as highlighted by the dotted light green lines) before the Index staged a rally to hit the 1971 high. These observations suggest that potential recovery is round the corner at this juncture.
  • The short-term significant resistance stands at the 1971/84 zone with is the top of the “Ascending Range” and also the typical 0.764 Fibonacci projection used in “Triangles” range configuration measured from the up move from 24 February 2016 low of 1890 to last Friday 26 February 2016 high of 1971 projected from current low of 1922.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 1920

Pivot (key support): 1900 (medium-term)

Resistance: 1971/84

Next support: 1874

Conclusion

As long as the 1900 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to target the top of the “Ascending Range” triangle configuration at 1971/84.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 1900 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the second phase of the countertrend rally for a deeper decline to test the next support at 1874 in the first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.