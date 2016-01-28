sp 500 daily outlook thurs 28 jan 2016 maintain bullish bias above 1874 support 1795292016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has rallied as expected and met the first short-term upside target of 1915 (printed a high of 1917) before a 2.3% sell-off occurred to print a low of 1872 in the closing hours of the U.S. session.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 1874
Resistance: 1915, 1935 & 1954
Next support: 1851 (medium-term pivot)
As long as the 1874 short-term pivotal support holds, we are maintaining our short-term bullish technical view for another round of potential up move to retest 1915 before targeting the next resistance at 1935 with a maximum limit set at 1954.
However, a break below the 1874 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone too see a further slide to test the medium-term pivotal support at 1851
