The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has plummeted as expected from the 1947 range top resistance and hit the short-term downside target at 1900 (printed a low of 1890).
Pivot (key resistance): 1947
Supports: 1885/74 & 1860
Next resistances: 1963 (weekly pivot) & 1994
The Index has pushed back up towards its range top in place since 13 January 2016 swing high area. Technical elements are advocating for another round of potential downleg below the 1947 short-term pivotal resistance to target the 1885/74 support next.
On the flipside, a break above the 1947 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the pullback scenario for a test on the 1963 weekly pivotal resistance. Only a clearance above 1963 may see a further extension of the countertrend rally towards the next resistance at 1994 (the former swing low area of 14 December 2015 that has been tested thrice in the past).
