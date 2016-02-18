sp 500 daily outlook thurs 18 feb 2016 bullish tone remains intact above 19091900 support 1797852016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected rally above the […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 18, 2016 5:40 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_18 Feb 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_18 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected rally above the 1879 pre-defined support level (printed a low of 1885) and hit our expected upside target of 1928.

Key elements

  • Since the low of 1807 printed on 11 February 2016, the Index has rallied by 7% (including yesterday’s gain). Based on current price action, this is the best performing week since the start of the 2016.
  • Despite these “hefty” gains, technical elements are not shown any clear signs of exhaustion/bearish reversal yet. The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has broken above its former descending resistance and still has room for further upside before reaching its overbought region. This observation suggests that upside momentum remains intact.
  • Based on  the Elliot Wave Principal, the on-going bullish wave v appears to be an extension as price action has only traced out a three waves movement from the end of wave iv (low of 1874). The minimum extended 5th wave target for wave v target stands at 1961 which is derived from the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from the length of wave i to iii projected from wave iv low of 1874 seen on 17 February 2016 @12am.
  • The expected minimum extended 5th wave target of 1961 also confluences closely the upper boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and just below the 02 February 2016 swing high area of 1947/54.
  • The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel now rests at the 1909/1900 zone which is also the 23.6% of the current rally from 11 February 2016 low to the current high of 1934.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has already dipped down from its extreme overbought level and it is now coming close to its oversold region. This observation suggests a potential upturn in price action is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1909/1900

Resistances: 1947/54 & 1961

Next support: 1874

Conclusion

As long as the 1909/1900 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 1947/54 with a maximum limit set at 1961.

However, failure to hold above 1900 support may negate the bullish tone for  a further slide to retest the 17 February 2016 minor swing low of 1874.

Economic Calendar

