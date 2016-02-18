sp 500 daily outlook thurs 18 feb 2016 bullish tone remains intact above 19091900 support 1797852016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected rally above the 1879 pre-defined support level (printed a low of 1885) and hit our expected upside target of 1928.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 1909/1900
Resistances: 1947/54 & 1961
Next support: 1874
As long as the 1909/1900 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 1947/54 with a maximum limit set at 1961.
However, failure to hold above 1900 support may negate the bullish tone for a further slide to retest the 17 February 2016 minor swing low of 1874.
