What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected rally above the 1879 pre-defined support level (printed a low of 1885) and hit our expected upside target of 1928.

Key elements

Since the low of 1807 printed on 11 February 2016, the Index has rallied by 7% (including yesterday’s gain). Based on current price action, this is the best performing week since the start of the 2016.

Despite these “hefty” gains, technical elements are not shown any clear signs of exhaustion/bearish reversal yet. The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has broken above its former descending resistance and still has room for further upside before reaching its overbought region. This observation suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the on-going bullish wave v appears to be an extension as price action has only traced out a three waves movement from the end of wave iv (low of 1874). The minimum extended 5 th wave target for wave v target stands at 1961 which is derived from the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from the length of wave i to iii projected from wave iv low of 1874 seen on 17 February 2016 @12am.

wave target for wave v target stands at 1961 which is derived from the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from the length of wave i to iii projected from wave iv low of 1874 seen on 17 February 2016 @12am. The expected minimum extended 5 th wave target of 1961 also confluences closely the upper boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and just below the 02 February 2016 swing high area of 1947/54.

wave target of 1961 also confluences closely the upper boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and just below the 02 February 2016 swing high area of 1947/54. The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel now rests at the 1909/1900 zone which is also the 23.6% of the current rally from 11 February 2016 low to the current high of 1934.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has already dipped down from its extreme overbought level and it is now coming close to its oversold region. This observation suggests a potential upturn in price action is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1909/1900

Resistances: 1947/54 & 1961

Next support: 1874

Conclusion

As long as the 1909/1900 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 1947/54 with a maximum limit set at 1961.

However, failure to hold above 1900 support may negate the bullish tone for a further slide to retest the 17 February 2016 minor swing low of 1874.

