sp 500 daily outlook thurs 15 oct potential recovery scenario remains intact above 1992 key support
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested but managed to hold above the […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested but managed to hold above the […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested but managed to hold above the key 1992 weekly pivotal support.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 1992 (weekly pivot)
Resistance: 2023 & 2040/2050
Next support: 1958/1950
No change in our expectations for the Index as the 1992 remains the key support to watch for a potential recovery towards the 2023 short-term range top before targeting the significant 2040/2050 resistance zone.
However, failure to hold above the 1992 weekly pivotal support may invalidate the recovery scenario to see a deeper slide to test the next support at 1958/1950
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.