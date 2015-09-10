sp 500 daily outlook thurs 10 sep potential recovery above 1937 support 1259002015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged a deeper pull-back then expected and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2015 5:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (4 hour)_10 Sep 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_10 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged a deeper pull-back then expected and broke below the 1961 daily pivotal support and tumbled close to the alternate target of 1931.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s decline in price action has invalidated the prior day’s bullish breakout from the ‘Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration (in dotted purple) as it reintegrated back into the range (see 4 hour chart).
  • Despite the deeper pull-back in price action, the Index has tested and managed to hold above the lower (support) boundary of an ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 26 August 2015 low at 1937 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped to its extreme oversold level which indicates that the current pull-back in price action has lose downside momentum (see 4 hour chart).
  •  The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has exited from the oversold region and remains bullish (see 1 hour chart).
  • The significant resistance stands at 2040/2050 which is defined by the former range support formed in March/April 2015 and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 4 & 1 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1937

Resistance: 1996 & 2040/2050

Next support: 1900

Conclusion

Technical elements remain positive despite yesterday’s deeper pull-back then expected. As long as the 1937 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may shape a recovery to retest the 28 August 2015 swing high at 1996 before targeting the significant resistance zone of 2040/2050.

On the other hand, a break below the 1937 pivotal support is likely to damage the recovery scenario for a further slide towards the next support at 1900 in first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.