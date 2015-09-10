sp 500 daily outlook thurs 10 sep potential recovery above 1937 support 1259002015
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged a deeper pull-back then expected and broke below the 1961 daily pivotal support and tumbled close to the alternate target of 1931.
Pivot (key support): 1937
Resistance: 1996 & 2040/2050
Next support: 1900
Technical elements remain positive despite yesterday’s deeper pull-back then expected. As long as the 1937 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may shape a recovery to retest the 28 August 2015 swing high at 1996 before targeting the significant resistance zone of 2040/2050.
On the other hand, a break below the 1937 pivotal support is likely to damage the recovery scenario for a further slide towards the next support at 1900 in first step.
