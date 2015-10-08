(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways below the 2007 weekly pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action has drifted back down towards a short-term support level at 19170 defined by the minor swing low at 07 October 2015 @7am, the pull-back support (in orange) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the recent up move from 02 October 2015 low @9pm to 07 October 2015 high @10pm

The key resistance remains at 2007 which is the range top in place since 28 August 2015 high and the corresponding daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still capped by its resistance.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level which suggests that a potential upturn in price action may occur at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1970

Resistance: 2007 (weekly pivot)

Next support: 1958/1948

Conclusion

As long as the 1970 short-term (daily pivotal) holds, the Index may see another round of push up to test the 2007 weekly pivotal resistance.

However, a break below the 1970 pivotal support is likely to trigger a deeper slide towards the 1958/1948 zone which is defined by a former resistance area on two occasions during 23 September and 25 September 2015 now turns pull-back support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.