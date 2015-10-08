sp 500 daily outlook thurs 08 oct 1970 is the short term support to watch for potential push up 1517

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways below the 2007 weekly pivotal […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2015 4:34 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_08 Oct 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_08 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has traded sideways below the 2007 weekly pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action has drifted back down towards a short-term support level at 19170 defined by the minor swing low at 07 October 2015 @7am, the pull-back support (in orange) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the recent up move from 02 October 2015 low @9pm to 07 October 2015 high @10pm
  • The key resistance remains at 2007 which is the range top in place since 28 August 2015 high and the corresponding daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is still capped by its resistance.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level which suggests that a potential upturn in price action may occur at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1970

Resistance: 2007 (weekly pivot)

Next support: 1958/1948

Conclusion

As long as the 1970 short-term (daily pivotal) holds, the Index may see another round of push up to test the 2007 weekly pivotal resistance.

However, a break below the 1970 pivotal support is likely to trigger a deeper slide towards the 1958/1948 zone which is defined by a former resistance area on two occasions during 23 September and 25 September 2015 now turns pull-back support.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.