sp 500 daily outlook thurs 08 dec watch the 2064 short term support for a potential upturn

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has declined by 1.4% from 2096 to record […]


Financial Analyst
December 8, 2015 3:04 PM
Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_07 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has declined by 1.4% from 2096 to record a low of 2066 seen yesterday after a remarkable recovery on last Friday, 04 December 2015.

 Key elements

  • Current price action is now resting just above the lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 29 September 2015 low now at 2064.
  • The 2064 support also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of last Friday recovery from  04 December 2015 low of 2041 to yesterday, 07 December 2015 high of 2096.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has turned up from its oversold region which suggests that the downside momentum seen from yesterday’s decline has started to wane. This observation suggests a potential recovery in price action is round the corner.
  • The key resistance stands at 2106 which is the descending trendline that is capping previous advance in price action since 19 May 2015 high (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly strategy/outlook).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 2064

Resistance: 2096 & 2106

Next support: 2050 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 2064 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to retest yesterday’s minor swing high at 2096 and even the key medium-term trendline resistance at 2106.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 2064 short-term pivotal support may see the continuation of yesterday’s decline to test the weekly pivotal support at 2050.

Disclaimer

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.