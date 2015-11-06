sp 500 daily outlook friday 06 nov tolerate the excess and watch the 2089 support for a potential re
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) had a sell-down of close to 0.85% in […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) had a sell-down of close to 0.85% in […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) had a sell-down of close to 0.85% in the first two hours of trading when the U.S. cash market opened in light of the much anticipated non-farm payrolls data for October that is scheduled for release later today @ 1330 GMT.
The Index had a retest and challenged the 2095 short-term pivotal support before a minor rebound occurred at the end of the U.S. session.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy
Pivot (key support): 2095/2089
Resistance: 2115 & 2138
Next support: 2071 & 2060
Conclusion
Technical elements are still positive and yesterday’s initial sell-off in price action and the challenge on the 2095 pivotal support is considered as an excess. As long as the 2089 (excess) daily pivotal support holds, the Index is still likely to shape another round of potential upside movement to target the 14 August 2015 high at 2115 before the 2138 significant medium-term resistance.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2093 pivotal support is likely to damage the uptrend to trigger a further slide towards the next support at 2071 and even 2060 next.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.