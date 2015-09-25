sp 500 daily outlook fri 25 sep 1910 key range support met potential recovery is likely to occur 140
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected “last push down” towards […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected “last push down” towards […]
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected “last push down” towards the downside target (key support) at 1910.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 1910
Resistance: 1953 & 1979
Next resistance: 1854/1835
Latest technical elements have suggested that the downside momentum of the decline in place since 18 September 2015 (the “fateful” day that the FOMC’s announcement to keep the overnight Fed Funds policy interest rate unchanged at 0.25%) has abated.
The Index now needs to break above the 1953 neckline resistance of the impending bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” chart configuration to gain impetus for a further potential recovery to target the next resistance at 1979 in the first step.
However, failure to hold above the 1910 key sideways range support is likely to put the expected recovery scenario on hold for a slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1854/1860.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.