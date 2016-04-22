sp 500 daily outlook fri 22 apr 2016 at a precarious juncture watch the first support at 2087 180786

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has started to inch down below the […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 22, 2016 7:27 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 cash (daily)_22 Apr 2016

Russell 2000 cash (daily)_22 Apr 2016

Nasdaq 100 cash (daily)_22 Apr 2016

S&P500 (daily)_22 Apr 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_22 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has started to inch down below the 2105/110 pivotal resistance but held above the 2087 short-term support. After the close of the U.S. session, key names such as Alphabet/Google (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) have reported the lesser than expected Q1 2016 earnings numbers and their stock price took a beating in the after-hours trading session.

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today upcoming key U.S. economic data will be as follow:

1)      Markit Manufacturing PMI for Apr @1345 GMT

2)      Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count @1700 GMT

Key elements

  • The daily charts of all the major cash indices (S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 & Russell 200) are still showing exhaustion signs at their respective key medium-term resistances. The S&P 500 has shown a bearish “Evening Star” candlestick pattern after taking into account the past 3 days of price action. The Nasdaq 100 is now on a brink of potential near term collapse if the 4496 support gives way (preferably a daily close below it).
  • Current price action of the U.S. SP 500 Index is testing the lower boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 12 April 2016 low @6am which coincides with the key short-term support at 2087 that we have been emphasising since 2 days ago.
  • The 2087 key short-term support is defined by the former minor swing high area of 15 April 2016 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the last minor upswing move from 18 April 2016 low @2pm to the 21 April 2016 high of 2111.
  • The next short-term support rests at 2065 which is minor swing low area of 18 April 2016 that also coincides closely with the earlier congestion area (the pink boxes) of the former descending range from 07 April to 11 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2101

Pivot (key resistance): 2105/110

Supports: 2087 & 2065

Next resistances: 2120 & 2138

Conclusion

Given that the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its oversold region, the Index now may see a rebound towards the 2101 intermediate resistance first before another dip occurs and it needs to have a break below the 2087 support in order to trigger a potential significant decline towards to target the 2065 support in the first step.

However, a daily close above 2110 is likely to invalidate any bearish move for a further potential push up towards 2120 before targeting the significant 52-week week/current all-time high at 2138.

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader Pro & eSignal

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.