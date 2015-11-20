sp 500 daily outlook fri 20 nov potential upside movement to resume above 20782070 support 177463201

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has shaped the expected minor-pull back towards the […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2015 12:46 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (1 hour)_20Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has shaped the expected minor-pull back towards the 2078 intermediate support.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now resting at the 2078 intermediate support which is also close to the lower boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since this Monday, 16 November 2015 low.
  • In conjunction, the hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator is also at right at its support and 50% neutrality level which highlights the revival of an upturn in upside momentum.
  • The key short-term resistance remains at 2110 which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel, 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 16 November 2015 low to 18 November 2015 high @12am projected from 18 November 2015 low @4am and the pull-back resistance (in brown) linking the former minor swing lows of 29 October, 02 November and 06 November 2015.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2078

Pivot (key support): 2070

Resistance: 2092 & 2110

Next support: 2045

Conclusion

No change in our bullish stance as technical elements have suggested that the minor pull-back is coming to an end. As long as the 2078/2070 key short-term support zone holds, the Index is likely to stage another round of potential upleg to retest 2092 before targeting the 2110 key resistance.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 2070 pivotal support is likely to damage the short-term bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 2045.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

