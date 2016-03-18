sp 500 daily outlook fri 18 mar 2016 challenging the 204046 risk zone 1802602016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had a volatile session as it had […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 18, 2016 5:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_18 Mar 2016

S&P500 (4 hour)_18 Mar 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_18 Mar 2016

SPX_RUT_NDX_18 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had a volatile session as it had declined initially in the European session to 2015 before it reversed up to challenge the upper limit of the risk zone a 2040 in the U.S. session(printed a high of 2046).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s price action has pushed up towards the upper boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” at 2046 which is slightly above the upper limit of the risk zone at 2040.
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator remains overbought and now has flashed a bearish divergence signal which suggests that the current upside momentum in price action is waning.
  • Yesterday’s push up in price action has only lead the S&P 500 to make a new high where else the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) & Russel 2000 (RUT) do not have any new highs. Therefore, given such desynchronised movement seen in the major indices, the risk of a multi-week decline is still intact at this juncture for the S&P 500 as it is likely at the tail end of the countertrend rally cycle that started from the 11 February 2016 low of 1807.
  • The first support to watch now will be at 2020 which is the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” follow by 2004 (the minor swing lows area of 15 March and 16 March 2016).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2040/46

Support: 2020 & 2004

Next resistance: 2081

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bearish bias for the Index to see the start of a potential multi-week decline. 2046 will be the pivotal resistance now and the Index needs to break below the 2020 first support to gain impetus for a potential slide to target the next support at 2004 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above the 2046 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected bearish scenario to open up scope for an extension of the countertrend rally towards the next resistance at 2081 (the descending trendline that has linked the lower lows of the impending “Double Top” since the current all-time high of 2138 printed in May 2015).

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.