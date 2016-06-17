sp 500 daily outlook fri 17 june 2016 right below 2085 resistance for a potential bearish reaction 1

S&P 500 (Daily Outlook, Fri 17 June 2016) – Right below 2085 resistance


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 17, 2016 5:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (4 hour)_17 Jun 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_17 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected push up of 1.3% from the 2054/52 minor support (printed a low of 2049) towards the predefined intermediate resistance at 2076 (printed a high of 2079 in the closing hour of yesterday’s U.S. session) as per highlighted in our prior short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).

Today’s key U.S. economic data releases/events as follow:

  • Options expiry (Triple Witching – simultaneous expiration of stock index futures, stock index options and stock options)
  • Housing Starts for May @1230GMT (1.150M estimates)
  • Building Permits for Mat @1230GMT (1.150M estimates)

Key elements

  • The current push up in price action is now right below the key short-term pivotal resistance of 2085 as per highlighted in yesterday’s short-term technical outlook/strategy. It is  now reacting off the short-term steeper descending trendline resistance (depicted in pink) from 10 June 2016 high of 2117 which is also below the 2085 pivotal resistance (see 1 hour chart).
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential in price action at this juncture as short-term upside momentum has been overstretched.
  • The next significant support rests at 2036 after which is medium-term range support that triggered a short squeeze (bear trap) on 19 May 2016 where the social mood was overly bearish due to an impending Head & Shoulders pattern.
  • The 2085 short-term pivotal resistance now also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 09 June 2016 high to yesterday’s low of 2049.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current push up in price action from yesterday’s low of 2049 is likely to be a minor corrective wave 2 with a potential cyclical high target at 2085.  However, there is not enough elements at the moment to justify the end of the minor corrective wave 2.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2085

Supports: 2054/52 & 2036

Next resistance: 2098/2100

Conclusion

Coming close to 2085 pivotal resistance for a potential push down. As long as the 2085 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see at least a potential bearish reaction to retest the minor support at 2054/52. Only a break below 2052 may trigger a further downside movement to target the 2036 medium-term range support.

However, a break above the 2085 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a further push up to test the next resistance at 2098/2100 (descending trendline and the minor swing high of 13 June 2016).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.