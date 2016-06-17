sp 500 daily outlook fri 17 june 2016 right below 2085 resistance for a potential bearish reaction 1
S&P 500 (Daily Outlook, Fri 17 June 2016) – Right below 2085 resistance
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected push up of 1.3% from the 2054/52 minor support (printed a low of 2049) towards the predefined intermediate resistance at 2076 (printed a high of 2079 in the closing hour of yesterday’s U.S. session) as per highlighted in our prior short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).
Today’s key U.S. economic data releases/events as follow:
Pivot (key resistance): 2085
Supports: 2054/52 & 2036
Next resistance: 2098/2100
Coming close to 2085 pivotal resistance for a potential push down. As long as the 2085 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see at least a potential bearish reaction to retest the minor support at 2054/52. Only a break below 2052 may trigger a further downside movement to target the 2036 medium-term range support.
However, a break above the 2085 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a further push up to test the next resistance at 2098/2100 (descending trendline and the minor swing high of 13 June 2016).
