What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has staged the expected push up of 1.3% from the 2054/52 minor support (printed a low of 2049) towards the predefined intermediate resistance at 2076 (printed a high of 2079 in the closing hour of yesterday’s U.S. session) as per highlighted in our prior short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).

Today’s key U.S. economic data releases/events as follow:

Options expiry (Triple Witching – simultaneous expiration of stock index futures, stock index options and stock options)

Housing Starts for May @1230GMT (1.150M estimates)

Building Permits for Mat @1230GMT (1.150M estimates)

Key elements

The current push up in price action is now right below the key short-term pivotal resistance of 2085 as per highlighted in yesterday’s short-term technical outlook/strategy. It is now reacting off the short-term steeper descending trendline resistance (depicted in pink) from 10 June 2016 high of 2117 which is also below the 2085 pivotal resistance (see 1 hour chart).

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential in price action at this juncture as short-term upside momentum has been overstretched.

The next significant support rests at 2036 after which is medium-term range support that triggered a short squeeze (bear trap) on 19 May 2016 where the social mood was overly bearish due to an impending Head & Shoulders pattern.

The 2085 short-term pivotal resistance now also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 09 June 2016 high to yesterday’s low of 2049.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current push up in price action from yesterday’s low of 2049 is likely to be a minor corrective wave 2 with a potential cyclical high target at 2085. However, there is not enough elements at the moment to justify the end of the minor corrective wave 2.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2085

Supports: 2054/52 & 2036

Next resistance: 2098/2100

Conclusion

Coming close to 2085 pivotal resistance for a potential push down. As long as the 2085 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see at least a potential bearish reaction to retest the minor support at 2054/52. Only a break below 2052 may trigger a further downside movement to target the 2036 medium-term range support.

However, a break above the 2085 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a further push up to test the next resistance at 2098/2100 (descending trendline and the minor swing high of 13 June 2016).

