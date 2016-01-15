sp 500 daily outlook fri 15 jan 2016 potential further rebound above 18901880 key support 1793432016
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and held above the key long-term support at 1890/80 as expected. Thereafter, it shot up and almost hit our expected short-term upside target at 1936 (printed a high of 1935).
*Today’s will be options’s expiry for equities, equities index and ETF, thus do expect an increase in volatility as we will also have key economic data releases (Retails Sales & Industrial Production).
Intermediate support: 1900
Pivot (key support): 1890/80 (key long-term)
Resistances: 1936 & 1970
Next support: 1835/20
As long as the key pivotal support at 1890/80 holds, the Index is likely to see another upside movement to retest 1936 before targeting the next resistance at 1970.
On the flipside, a break below the 1890/80 key support is likely to jeopardise the long-term bullish trend in place since March 2009 for a further drop to retest the range support area of 24 August to 29 September 2015 at 1835/20.
