SP 500 Daily Outlook Fri 10 June 2016 Potential Upside Trigger at 2118
The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has moved within our expectation as it dipped and hit the 2108 intermediate support (intraday low of 2108.1) before a rebound occurred in the late U.S. session.
On the fundamental front, latest continuing and initial jobless claims continue to show improvement as these figures manage to beat expectations where continuing jobless claims for the week ending May 27 came in at 20.95M versus expectations of 21.171M. Initial jobless claims for the week ending June 3 at 264K versus expectations of 270K. These jobless claims numbers are an encouraging sign for the U.S. labour market after last Friday’s horrendous Nonfarm payrolls figure of 38K for May.
Please click on this for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.
Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:
Intermediate support: 2108
Pivot (key support): 2100
Resistances: 2118 (trigger), 2128 & 2134
Next support: 2085
As long as the 2100 short-term pivotal support holds and a break above the 2118 minor resistance is likely to trigger a further potential upside movement to target 2128 with a maximum limit set at the 2134 significant resistance.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2108 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidated the preferred bullish push up for a steeper decline to retest last week range support at 2085
