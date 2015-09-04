(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued to push higher and met our first target at 1966.

Key elements

Since the low of 24 August 2015, the Index has evolved into a short-term ascending channel (in green) with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 2050 and 1920 respectively (see 1 hour chart).

The upper boundary of aforementioned ascending channel also corresponds with the former December 2014/February 2015 and March/April 2015 range support now turns pull-back resistance at 2040/2050 (see daily chart).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which indicates that the current downside momentum in place since 03 September high @10pm has abated.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1920

Resistance: 1993 & 2040/2050

Next support: 1854

Conclusion

We maintain our bullish view. As long as the 1920 daily pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another attempt to rally towards the short-term range top at 1993. Only a clear break above 1993 may trigger a further upside movement to target the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel and pull-back resistance that confluence at the 2040/2050 zone.

On the other hand, a break below the 1920 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for a slide to retest the critical support at 1854.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.