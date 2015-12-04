sp 500 daily outlook fri 04 dec another potential down leg below 20642072 resistance 1789362015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted below the 2070/2062 weekly pivotal support […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2015 5:32 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_04 Dec 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_04 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has plummeted below the 2070/2062 weekly pivotal support in line with the other major European stock indices as the latest monetary easing measure from the European Central Bank (ECB) have disappointed market expectations.

 Key elements

  • The expected medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) upside movement has been put on hold through the bearish break below the 2070/2062 weekly pivotal support.
  • The next key support rests at the 2018/1997 critical zone which is the pull-back support area of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see daily chart).
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator still has room (as depicted by the pink box) for further potential downside before reaching its support. This observation suggests that yesterday’s decline in price action still has room for further downside as downside momentum remains intact (see daily chart).
  • On the shorter-term, the Index has started to evolve into a descending channel in place since 02 December 2015 high with its upper and lower boundaries at 2064 and 2024 respectively.
  • The next resistance stands at  2072 which is defined by the former short-term swing low area at 24 November 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s steep down move from 03 December 2015 high @6pm to the  today’s current low of 2041.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2064

Pivot (key resistance): 2072

Support: 2024/2018

Next resistance: 2106

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements have turned bearish and as long as the 2064/2072 key short-term resistance zone is not surpassed, the Index is likely to stage another down leg to target the next support at 2024/2018.

On the flipside, a break above the 2072 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance may invalidate the bearish move for a squeeze up to retest this week high at 2106.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.