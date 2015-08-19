sp 500 daily outlook for wed 19 aug mixed elements turn neutral between 2100 2078 1070042015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and staged a rebound from the 2094 daily pivotal support.
Support: 2078 & 2058
Resistance: 2100, 2113 & 2128/2138
We turn neutral for now due to mixed and unclear technical elements. Only a break above 2100 is likely to revive the bullish bias for a push up to target 2113 and even the 5-month range top at 2128/2138.
On the other hand, a break below 2078 may see a deeper decline towards the lower boundary of the short-term descending wedge range configuration at 2058.
