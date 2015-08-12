sp 500 daily outlook for wed 12 aug 2059 is the key short term support to watch 1014752015
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Since the 21 July 2015 high @12am, the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has evolved […]
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Since the 21 July 2015 high @12am, the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has evolved […]
Pivot (key support): 2059
Resistance: 2077
Next support: 2045/2040
As long as the 2059 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a short-term rebound towards the 2077 resistance.
On the other hand, a break below the 2077 support is likely to trigger a further slide to retest the key 08 July 2015 swing low at 2045/2040.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.