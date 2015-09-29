sp 500 daily outlook 29 sep potential relief rebound above 1871 support 1438122015
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to shape a rebound from today’s intraday […]
Pivot (key support): 1871
Resistance: 1912 & 1940
Next support: 1835/1820 (“Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low)
As long as the daily (short-term) pivotal support at 1871 holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential rebound to target 1940 in first step before a test on the next resistance at 1940.
On the flipside, a break below the 1871 pivotal support may see the continuation of the decline to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 1835/1820
