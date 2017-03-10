sp 500 corrective decline likely over start of a new upleg 1846182017
The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had dropped as expected and almost hit the first downside target/support at 2353 (printed a low of 2354) before it reversed up by 0.44% to close slightly higher at 2364 at the end of the U.S. cash equities session versus an opening level of 2363.
Intermediate support: 2366
Pivot (key support): 2353
Next resistances: 2373, 2384 & 2400
Next supports: 2348 & 2338
The recent down move from the current all-time high area of 2400 may be over. Right now, the Index is likely to shape a minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 2366 before it resumes another potential leg of up move. A break above 2373 will reinforce the aforementioned up move to target the next near-term resistances at 2384 and 2400.
However, failure to hold above the 2353 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish bias to trigger the continuation of the corrective decline towards the next support at 2348 and even test the 2338 medium-term pivotal support.
